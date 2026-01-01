Heavy snow blankets Istanbul on first day of 2026

Istanbul welcomed the New Year from under a blanket of snow.

On the first day of the new year, the Turkish city also received its first snowfall of the year.

After falling hard in the early morning, the snowfall eased off later in the day, and some people came out to enjoy the winter landscape.

A few brave fisherman refused to be deterred by the freezing temperatures and ventured out with their rods.

But much of the city was thrown into chaos, as motorists tried to navigate the roads.

The cold and have snow have swept across much of the country.

In the eastern province of Van, at least one person died in an avalanche.

Schools in several cities will remain closed on Friday because of the heavy snowfall.