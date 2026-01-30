Iran steps up diplomacy as threat of US attack grows

Iran nuclear deal
Iran is ready for dialogue to resolve tensions with the United States but that there are no concrete plans for talks with Washington, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Friday, even as Tehran faces the threat of a US attack.
Araghchi told reporters during a joint news conference in Istanbul with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan that Iran has no plans to "meet with the Americans.”
“We are ready for fair and equitable negotiations,” Araghchi said. "For such negotiations, arrangements must first be made, both regarding the form of the talks and the location of the talks, and about the topic of the talks.”
"The Islamic Republic of Iran, just as it is ready for negotiations, it is also ready for war,” he added.
