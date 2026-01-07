Young African migrants sleep on Paris streets amid freezing winter nights

Several dozen snow-covered tents line a street in the historic heart of Paris, sheltering young homeless migrants from the bitter cold. Around 300 young African migrants, many seeking official recognition as minors, are spending freezing nights outdoors, facing harsh and dangerous conditions.

For many, it is their first time living on the streets. Most come from Guinea, Ivory Coast, and Mali, and the sudden exposure to cold and uncertainty has been a harsh introduction to life far from home. “There’s no choice but to keep going. You just have to stay strong, make sure you don’t die,” said 16-year-old Boubacar Camara from Guinea, sleeping in a tent at Pont Marie.

During the day, many seek refuge at centres like the Diderot Humanitarian Shelter, run by the Salvation Army. Coordinator Helena Tellio said the young migrants often arrive with mixed emotions. “For many, it’s their first time seeing snow, so there’s both excitement at seeing something so unusual and fear knowing they’ll sleep outside again,” she explained.

Despite the growing number of unaccompanied minors sleeping on the streets, Paris authorities continue to urge that all camp residents be provided shelter, highlighting the urgent need for protection as temperatures remain dangerously low.

As the city grapples with this humanitarian challenge, the resilience and determination of these young migrants are evident. Even amid exhaustion, freezing temperatures, and uncertainty, many insist they have no choice but to keep going, holding onto hope for safety, recognition, and a better future.