Gambian authorities intercept 780 migrants trying to reach Europe

Authorities in The Gambia said they have intercepted more than 780 migrants at three different locations, all trying to reach Europe via Spain’s Canary Islands.

Among those detained were 233 people from Senegal, 197 from The Gambia, 176 from Guinea, and 148 from Mali.

The operation came just days after another boat capsized off the Gambian coast on New Year’s eve, killing more than 30 people.

While it is not the closest African country to the Spanish archipelago, migrant vessels have been forced recently to leave from further south after Senegal, Mauritania, and Morocco increased maritime patrols.

"We have observed with deep concern, the rapid increase in the number of people attempting to travel to Europe by sea using The Gambia as a launch path," the interior ministry said in a statement.

Officials said this has prompted it to activate special operations teams to respond decisively to the increase.

Tens of thousands of people, most of them young, have tried to reach Europe from west Africa in recent years, mainly via the Canary Islands.

The Atlantic Ocean migration route used by West Africans, on overcrowded and often dilapidated boats, is one of the world's deadliest.