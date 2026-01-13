The Gambia Reparations Commission begins payments to victims of Jammeh-era abuses

The Gambia Reparations Commission has begun paying reparations to victims of human rights abuses perpetrated under the regime of former Gambian dictator Yahya Jammeh, the body said in a statement on Monday.

The commission described the move as a "significant milestone" in its mandate for "justice" and "dignity."

It said payments are being disbursed in phases, starting with victims who endured violations early in Jammeh’s rule.

"The Commission reaffirms its unwavering commitment to delivering transformative, transparent and victim-centered reparations in accordance with its mandate," the statement read.

Jammeh, a military officer, seized power in a 1994 coup and held onto the presidency until 2017. He went into exile after losing the 2016 presidential election to Adama Barrow.

Jammeh's authoritarian rule was marked by human rights violations, including extrajudicial killings and arbitrary arrests.

The Gambia Reparations Commissions was created in 2017 to investigate abuses, collect testimonies from victims and witnesses, and work towards transitional justice and reconciliation.