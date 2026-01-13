Somalia cancels all agreements with United Arab Emirates

Somalia says it has cancelled all agreements with the United Arab Emirates citing what it called strong evidence of actions undermining the country’s sovereignty and unity.

This annulment includes deals and partnerships related to three ports, as well as bilateral security and defence cooperation.

The rift is reportedly due to the UAE’s tacit support for Israel’s recognition of the breakaway region of Somaliland as an independent state.

"Having carefully assessed the latest developments and exercising its constitutional authority, the Council of Ministers hereby nullifies and revokes all existing agreements with the United Arab Emirates," said Somali's Information Minister, Daud Aweis Aden Duale.

Mogadishu said the cancellation applies to all federal agencies, related agencies and regional administrations, including “all agreements and cooperation in the ports of Berbera, Bosaso, and Kismayo”.

The move also comes after the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said the UAE had spirited a separatist leader out of the country via Berbera.

Mogadishu described this as an "alleged unauthorised use of Somalia's national airspace and airports."

Abu Dhabi built and controls the deep-water port and military base which is located in the Somaliland city of Berbera.

The Somali cabinet instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to formally notify the UAE of the decision to cancel agreements and coordinate its implementation, while also informing international and regional partners.

Somalia said it remains open to international cooperation based on mutual respect, recognition of its unity and sovereignty, and adherence to constitutional and international principles.

Somaliland declared independence in 1991 but was not recognised by any other nations until last month when Israel became the first country to do so, provoking an immediate international backlash.