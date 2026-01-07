Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Boat carrying dozens of migrants bound for Spain returns to Gambia after taking on water

FILE- In this Saturday Sept. 10, 2016 file photo, African refugees and migrants react aboard a partially punctured rubber boat as they wait to be assisted.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Gambia

A boat carrying dozens of migrants hoping to reach Spain returned to shore after taking on water off the coast of Gambia.

The vessel had left Gambia a few days earlier and no casualties have been reported.

Passenger Ebrima Sarr says he paid more than $600 for a place on the boat:

"I met with one of the agents who told me that he has a boat which is going to Spain, and I paid him 50,000 Gambian Dalasi."

The journey from northernmost Gambia to Spain’s southernmost Canary Islands is about 1,600 kilometres - a long and dangerous voyage in the rudimentary wooden boat.

"They only gave us one engine," says Sulayman Jawara, who was on the boat. "How can one engine take us to Spain? And one captain. We didn't get anywhere.”

This incident comes after at least 31 people drowned when an overloaded boat capsized on New Year’s Eve off the coast of Gambia. The boat was carrying more than 200 undocumented migrants bound for Spain.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..