UN Chief urges world leaders to choose peace over war in new year message

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has issued a stark warning to global leaders, saying the world is standing at a critical crossroads marked by conflict, division and climate breakdown.

In his New Year’s message, Guterres said chaos and uncertainty continue to dominate the global landscape, alongside what he described as systemic violations of international law and a retreat from shared human values. “People everywhere are asking: Are leaders even listening? Are they ready to act?” he said.

The UN chief highlighted soaring military expenditure as a symbol of misplaced priorities. Global military spending has reached 2.7 trillion dollars, an increase of nearly ten percent, he noted — thirteen times more than global development aid and equivalent to the entire GDP of Africa — even as conflicts rage at levels not seen since World War Two.

Guterres called on leaders to rethink their choices. “A safer world begins by investing more in fighting poverty and less in fighting wars. Peace must prevail,” he said, stressing that the world already has the resources needed to lift lives, heal the planet and secure a future of peace and justice.

Looking ahead, he urged decisive action in 2026. “Choose people and planet over pain,” Guterres appealed, also calling on citizens worldwide to play their part. He concluded with a call for unity and courage, urging the world to rise together “for justice, for humanity, and for peace.”