Nigeria labour union protest insecurity in Lagos

Nigeria Labour Congress workers protest about insecurity on the streets, in Lagos Nigeria, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025.   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

Insecurity

Members of Nigeria’s main labour union took to the streets of Lagos on Wednesday to protest rising insecurity, calling on the government to take urgent action to protect lives and property.

Hundreds of members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) marched through major roads in the commercial capital, carrying placards and chanting slogans against kidnappings, armed robberies, and killings across the country.

The protesters said worsening insecurity was affecting workers’ safety and livelihoods, with many afraid to commute or travel for the festive season.

Labour leaders accused the government of failing to address the situation despite repeated warnings.

Security has remained a major challenge in Nigeria, with kidnappings for ransom and bandit attacks reported in several parts of the country.

Police officers were deployed to monitor the protest, which remained peaceful.

The federal government has repeatedly said it is committed to tackling insecurity through military operations and police reforms, but labour unions and civil society groups say more concrete action is needed.

