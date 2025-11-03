Lagos Fashion Week highlights Africa’s creative growth at 15th anniversary

Lagos once again takes center stage in celebrating indigenous fashion from Africa and the diaspora as the Lagos Fashion Week returns for its 15th edition.

Featuring a mix of designers from across the continent, the annual fashion show celebrates and provides a market for local brands, mostly highlighting African culture and crafts in various colours and styles.

“I think it's just very iconic and very amazing that 15 years later we are still doing this, and it only gets bigger and better next year,” says Hauwa Magaji, media personality/actress.

Building upon its over a decade-long journey, Lagos Fashion Week champions the rich stories, creativity, and craftsmanship that have come to define African fashion.

Fashion content creator Tenicka Boyd said she’s obsessed with the models at this year’s Lagos Fashion Week.

"The breadth and depth of diversity is so incredible. Like the bodies, the ages, the hair, the height, the skin tone, it's just some of the best I've ever seen in the entire world," says Boyd.

Across the continent, fashion continues to grow on various fronts - including in movies and films - in the form of textiles, garments, and accessories, as well as fine crafts, all with a long history of prestige and symbolic of the African culture.