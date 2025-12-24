Designers showcase bold styles at Africa Fashion Week Nigeria in Lagos

Designers, models, and fashion enthusiasts gathered in Lagos last weekend for the 2025 edition of Africa Fashion Week Nigeria.

The show has become one of the country’s biggest fashion events, showcasing homegrown creativity.

Designers presented collections inspired by traditional Nigerian fabrics like Aso Oke, Adire, and Ankara, blended with contemporary cuts.

"I like the fact that they were able to bring tradition into this year's fashion show," said make-up artist Adetayo Ojora. "I'm so proud to be part of this religion, part of this tradition, part of these cultures."

The runway featured creations from both emerging and established talents. From streetwear to formal attire and bridalwear, the show displayed the diversity of Nigerian fashion creativity.

"My takeaway is that African fashion truly is unique and vibrant and cannot be duplicated," said model Kanyinsola Adebayo.

Africa Fashion Week Nigeria was established in 2014 by Queen Ronke Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi of the Ife Kingdom, with the ambition "to strengthen the international competitiveness of Nigeria's fashion industry."

Over the years, it has helped to launch the careers of designers who have gone on to show their work all over the world.

"Fashion shows like this [are] actually crucial to showing how much African fashion has evolved over the years," said guest Great Omoh.

Fashion remains an important employer in Nigeria’s creative economy. The industry provides jobs for tailors, models, makeup artists, photographers and small business owners, and contributes to the country’s growing cultural exports.

"My biggest worry in the fashion industry is copycats," said guest Energy Queen. "I want to see more creativity. I want people to do something more unique."

In addition to runway shows, the 2025 edition of Africa Fashion Week Nigeria included pop-up markets, music performances and masterclasses, making it a two-day fashion festival.