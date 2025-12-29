Lagos revives iconic Eyo festival after eight-year hiatus

Lagos on Saturday came alive as thousands of residents and tourists gathered for the return of the Eyo Festival, one of Nigeria’s most iconic cultural events, held for the first time in eight years.

Also known as the Adamu Orisha Play, the festival features white-clad masquerades known as Eyos and draws on a centuries-old Yoruba tradition deeply rooted in the history of Lagos. The Lagos State government says reviving the festival is part of broader efforts to promote culture, tourism and economic activity in Africa’s most populous city.

The Eyo Festival is traditionally staged to mark significant occasions, including the coronation of a new Oba of Lagos or the passing of prominent indigenes. Nigerian lawmaker Gbenga Ashafa explained the deeper meaning behind the celebration.

“The Eyo Masquerade Festival is one festival that does not come everyday. It's usually designed to honor prominent Lagosians that have passed on,” Ashafa said. “That’s why you find those being celebrated today belonging to that realm of high-powered Lagosians.”

The last Eyo Festival was held in 2017, with subsequent editions suspended due to public health and security concerns. Its return has reignited debate among Lagosians, with some critics questioning the relevance of what they see as an ancient tradition in modern society.

However, many attendees reject that view. Visitor Akindipe Olalekan-Olu says cultural heritage should coexist with modern religious beliefs. “I happen to be a Christian, but that doesn't mean I shouldn't celebrate the Eyo festival,” he said. “We shouldn’t abandon our old, traditional structure.”

Olalekan-Olu insists the festival is inclusive rather than intimidating. “Eyo Festival is a friendly festival; it brings everyone together from all parts of the world,” he said.

As Lagos continues to position itself as a global cultural and tourism hub, the revival of the Eyo Festival underscores the city’s effort to preserve tradition while embracing its modern identity.