Cuba's Santeria priests ask for peace as Cuba-US tensions rise further

As tensions between Cuba and the United States rise and Cubans brace for further economic difficulties, priests and priestesses of the African-Cuban root religion known as Santería held several ceremonies on Sunday and offered gifts to deities to ask for peace.

Several of the leading figures in Santería families on the island prayed to their deities for the “spiritual healing” of the Cuban people, an end to the violence and conflicts that, according to their predictions from late December, would happen this year. They repeatedly chanted in ancient Yoruba, songs brought to the island by enslaved Africans and passed down orally. African and Spanish traditions syncretized, giving rise to Cuba's strong Afro-Cuban identity.

“We're relying on the faith that we have to do these ceremonies and sacrifices so that the blow is less painful,” said Lázaro Cuesta, a babalawo, who organized the ceremony in the courtyard of an old house.

“But while those who govern that are the ones who have the power to do or not do things don't understand the message of Ifa (Yoruba divination system), we won't be able to avoid the disasters that are warned,” added Cuesta.

On January 2nd, Cuban babalawos predicted the possibility of war and violence affecting Cuba. A day later, on January 3rd, the United States carried out an operation in Caracas and arrested then-President Nicolás Maduro. Thirty-two Cuban soldiers from Maduro's personal security detail died in the operation. Venezuela is one of Cuba's main political, ideological, and commercial allies, and the attack shocked the island's population.

Cuba is currently experiencing a radical tightening of US sanctions, strangling its economy to pressure for a change in its political system, and President Donald Trump has directly threatened the island.

“We do these spiritual cleansings so there's discipline, to be able to handle violence,” said Eraimy Léon, a 43-year-old babalawo.

“We do them for society and for our families,” added León.

Meanwhile, santera Yusmina Hérnandez said “we have faith. We believe in what we do,” as she was cooking. Dressed in white, with their necklaces and headdresses, they made their offerings there and knelt before a huge basket surrounded by bowls filled with all kinds of grains, corn, beans, and even eggs.