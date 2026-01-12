Cuba faces growing pressure from the United States after Maduro capture

Cuba is facing growing threats from the United States, after the toppling of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, a key ally for the island nation.

US President Donald Trump over the weekend pledged to cut off all oil and money flowing to Cuba and urged the nation to "make a deal" with the US.

"Cuba lived, for many years, on large amounts of OIL and MONEY from Venezuela. In return, Cuba provided 'Security Services' for the last two Venezuelan dictators, BUT NOT ANYMORE!" he said in a Truth Social post on Sunday.

The threatening social media post drew an angry retort from Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who said "no one" would tell his country what to do.

"I can assure you: Trump is not going to touch Cuba," said 65-year-old retiree Mercedes Simon, who lives in Havana.

Marcos Sanchez, a 21-year-old working in the restaurant business, said "an agreement should be reached without resorting to violence or any kind of negative action toward the country."

A week ago, Trump stated that "Cuba is ready to fall," noting that the island's economic crisis was worsening and it would be difficult for Havana to "hold out" without receiving heavily subsidized Venezuelan oil.

Trump's provocative language on Cuba comes as the emboldened American leader has hinted he has other countries in his sights after capturing Maduro.

Trump, who had openly sought last year's Nobel Peace Prize, has recently threatened Colombia, Mexico, Iran and Greenland.