Alliance of Sahel States condemns United States operation in Venezuela

Presidents of Burkina Faso and Mali at a ceremony for the Alliance of Sahel States, 23 December 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP/CIGMA (Mali Government Information Center)
By Rédaction Africanews

with agencies

Alliance of Sahel States

The Alliance of Sahel States – comprising the juntas in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger – have condemned what it described as the United States’ “act of aggression” against Venezuela.

It said the US operation over the weekend to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores was a serious violation of international law, the country’s sovereignty, and the principles of the United Nations Charter.

US Special Forces seized the couple in an attack that knocked out power in parts of the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, and struck military installations.

Both are being held in New York where they pleaded not guilty in court on Monday to narco-terrorism and other charges.

The AES called the UN Security Council to fully assume its responsibility to maintain international peace and security.

It urged the Council to clearly condemn Washington’s military action and work towards restoring legality in international relations.

The bloc also reaffirmed its commitment to a world order based on equality among sovereign states, respect for international law, and the peaceful resolution of disputes.

