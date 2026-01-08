Welcome to Africanews

Greenlanders voice concern as US renews push to acquire Arctic island

Residents in Greenland have voiced deep concern over renewed U.S. interest in acquiring the vast Arctic island, as debates over its future sovereignty intensify. The sentiments reflect fears among locals that their homeland could be treated as a geopolitical asset rather than a people and culture with their own identity.

“I think that we’re not a business, we are a people … Greenland is not a product,” Greenland lawmaker Nivi Rosing said, stressing that the island’s culture and autonomy must be respected. “When the Greenlandic people have shown time and again that we want independence, we should explore the possibilities for independence in our current situation,” added fellow lawmaker Juno Berthelsen.

Local business owners are also worried about uncertainty. “We’ve been talking about what we’re going to do if something happens … Should Anita go to Denmark, to the children? Should I stay here?” said hotel co-owner Klaus Iversen, reflecting anxieties about the island’s future.

The Trump administration, citing strategic concerns in the Arctic and rising competition from China and Russia, is preparing to discuss Greenland with Denmark, although European leaders have firmly rejected any suggestion of U.S. takeover

