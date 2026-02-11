Arctic tensions rise as Russia warns over Greenland militarisation

Tensions are mounting in the Arctic after several European countries deployed small troop contingents to Greenland, following repeated comments by President Donald Trump about wanting to annex the island.

The icy, resource-rich territory, strategically located between North America and Europe, is increasingly viewed as a geopolitical flashpoint.

Russia has now warned it will respond if Western nations expand their military footprint there. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow would take “adequate counter-measures, including military ones” if Greenland were militarised in a way that threatens Russia. However, he added that Moscow’s “principled position” remains that the Arctic should be a zone of peace and cooperation.

Greenland, home to around 57,000 people, has been a self-governing Danish territory for decades. But its strategic importance from shipping routes to mineral resources has drawn growing global attention.

President Trump recently appeared to soften earlier threats to seize the island, saying he had reached a “framework” understanding with NATO chief Mark Rutte to ensure greater U.S. influence in the region. He had previously warned that without stronger American involvement, Russia or China could step in.

Greenland’s leaders have insisted that sovereignty and territorial integrity are non-negotiable, even as competition over the Arctic intensifies.