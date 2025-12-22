Trump's appointment of envoy to Greenland sparks new tension with Denmark

United States President Donald Trump named Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as his special envoy to Greenland on Sunday, sparking renewed tensions with both Denmark and the semi-autonomous territory.

In response to the nomination, Denmark summoned the US ambassador to the country.

“We have said it before. Now, we say it again. National borders and the sovereignty of states are rooted in international law,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and her Greenlandic counterpart, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, said in a joint statement. “They are fundamental principles. You cannot annex another country. Not even with an argument about international security.”

“Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders and the U.S. shall not take over Greenland,” they added. “We expect respect for our joint territorial integrity.”

Trump called repeatedly during his presidential transition and the early months of his second term for US jurisdiction over Greenland, and has not ruled out military force to take control of the mineral-rich island.

In March, Vice President JD Vance visited a remote US military base in Greenland and accused Denmark of under-investing the territory.

The issue gradually drifted out of the headlines, but in August, Danish officials summoned the top US diplomat in Copenhagen following a report that at least three people with connections to Trump had carried out covert influence operations in Greenland.

Deputy White House press secretary Anna Kelly said Monday that Trump decided to create the special envoy role because the administration views Greenland as “a strategically important location in the Arctic for maintaining peace through strength.”

The president of the European Union Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on social media that Arctic security is a “key priority” for the bloc and one on which it seeks to work with allies and partners. She also said that “territorial integrity and sovereignty are fundamental principles of international law.”

“We stand in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland,” she wrote.