Trump's appetite for Greenland: national security and benefits

President-elect Donald Trump reitarated his appetite for the ownership of Greenland for economic security of the United States.

In the wake of his father's contentious remarks, Donald Trump Jr. made a trip to Greenland.

The trip has fueled speculation about what exactly his father’s plans are for this Arctic territory.

Donald Trump, the President-elect of the United States, stated,

"If Denmark wants to get to a conclusion but nobody knows if they even have any right title or interest. The people are going to probably vote for independence or to come into the United States. But if they did, if they did do that, then I would tariff Denmark at a very high level.”

Washington has made previous attempts to assert control over Greenland.

Back in 1946, U.S. officials proposed a staggering offer of 100 million dollars in gold bars to Denmark for ownership of the largest island on the planet.

Both Danish and Greenlandic officials maintain that, much like the previous attempt that failed, a similar initiative is unlikely to succeed at this time.