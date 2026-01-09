Venezuela: Government starts freeing political prisoners

Families of detainees in Venezuela rushed to prisons across the country, after the government started releasing detainees considered as political prisoners by human rights groups.

Officials said a 'significant number' of people would be freed, in what they described as a goodwill gesture.

Rocío San Miguel, a vocal critic of ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, was the first prisoner confirmed to be released.

Atali Freites, a mother of a prisoner, welcomed the government's announcement. "With the freedom of all political prisoners that are innocent, it can be proved that there is a change that is positive, something good, something that can unite the country. There was no need to lock up so many innocent people and professional people, they had no right. But this is something very good for all, because with this we will see that we really want change, and what better way than releasing all innocents, all, without exception," she said.

US president Donald Trump said the move came at the request of the United States. Washington, as well as Venezuela's opposition, have long urged the release of imprisoned politicians, critics and civilians.

Caracas insists it does not hold prisoners for political reasons.

It comes days after the US seized Nicolas Maduro in a raid on Caracas to face drug trafficking charges in New York.