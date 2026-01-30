Northern Morocco on maximum flood alert as Loukkos River swells

Heavy rains in northern Morocco have pushed authorities in Ksar El Kebir to raise the flood alert to maximum, with the swollen Loukkos River threatening multiple neighbourhoods.

Days of intense rainfall have flooded streets and low‑lying homes in the province of Larache, prompting a full mobilisation of local authorities, security services, utilities, and emergency teams.

Sand barriers have been installed along the riverfront homes, while Governor Bouassam El Alamine inspects weak points along the river and oversees emergency measures.

The Loukkos River Basin Agency reports that the region has received over 600 mm of rain since September, filling the Oued El Makhazine dam to 100% capacity, with controlled releases underway to ease pressure and limit downstream flooding.

Rising river levels are overwhelming Ksar El Kebir’s drainage system; extra teams and pumps have been deployed to stop wastewater from backing up into homes.

Emergency crews intervened at key public facilities, including a local hospital, where patients and staff were evacuated due to water infiltration and access issues.

Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces have also established emergency camps and are relocating families, in accordance with royal instructions, to support residents affected by severe flooding.

The president of the municipal council, Mohamed Simo, has urged people in high‑risk areas to evacuate immediately to higher ground, warning that a dam has exceeded its discharge capacity.

Public buildings such as youth centres, schools, and cultural centres are being converted into shelters, with authorities promising food supplies, blankets, bedding, and emergency aid for all evacuees.

Northwestern Morocco is experiencing swollen rivers and flooding in several towns; as a precaution, Tétouan–Sania R’mel Airport was temporarily closed from Thursday for safety checks.

The General Directorate of Meteorology is forecasting more showers, heavy rain and strong winds on Friday across several provinces, keeping the risk of further flooding high.