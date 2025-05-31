Welcome to Africanews

DR Congo Justice Minister under fire over $19M transfer

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, pressure is mounting on Justice Minister Constant Mutamba  
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

DR Congo

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, pressure is mounting on Justice Minister Constant Mutamba after explosive allegations over a multi-million dollar no-bid contract and suspicious fund transfers.

On Tuesday, lawmakers grilled the Attorney General for six hours and Mutamba for five. The focus: a $29 million deal awarded without competition, and a $19 million payment to Zion Construction—wired just one day after the company opened its bank account.

The funds didn’t come from the state treasury, but from FRIVAO, the agency managing $325 million in war reparations from Uganda. That agency falls under Mutamba’s direct authority. Defending himself, the minister admitted to “errors” and asked for forgiveness—but claimed he’s the target of political revenge.

He also blamed tensions with Prime Minister Judith Suminwa for a toxic work climate. Lawmakers say the accusations are serious, and the judiciary must be allowed to act. Mutamba’s future in government now hangs in the balance.

