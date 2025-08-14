DR Congo former justice minister faces 10 years in prison

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s former justice minister, Constant Mutamba, faces 10 years in prison if found guilty of embezzlement.

He is accused of attempting to steal nearly $20 million in public funds intended to finance the construction of a prison in the city of Kisangani.

In the politically charged trial’s closing arguments on Wednesday, the prosecutor called for 10 years of hard labour for the politician.

He also called for a decade-long ban on Mutamba’s right to vote or stand for election.

The politician’s defence argued that there was no justification for sentencing him, saying no dollars were embezzled in connection with the controversial contract.

They said the fact that Mutamba copied in the General Inspectorate of Finance and other supervisory bodies to enable them to track funds paid to the construction company, showed his good faith.

Mutamba, who was a presidential candidate in 2023, campaigned on an anti-corruption ticket and is known for his judicial reforms. His criticism of the legal system has exposed him to the wrath of magistrates.

The verdict will be delivered on 27 August.