Russian navy warship docks in Iran ahead of joint naval exercises

Iran temporarily shut the Strait of Hormuz for live-fire drills on Tuesday, a rare show of force that coincided with another round of indirect nuclear negotiations with the United States in Geneva. The dual developments underscore the high-stakes brinkmanship as Washington rushes military assets to the region.

Iranian state media announced forces fired missiles toward the strait, closing the passage through which 20% of the world's oil flows for several hours.

The move marked the first announced closure since the US began threatening Iran.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that "the strongest army in the world might sometimes receive such a slap that it cannot get back on its feet."

Cautious optimism at talks

Meanwhile in Geneva, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed hope that "a new window has opened" for agreement.

US Vice President JD Vance said talks "in some ways went well," but noted Iran has not acknowledged President Trump's red lines.

The USS Gerald R. Ford carrier group is heading to the region, joining the USS Abraham Lincoln.

Global stakes

Analysts say the closure signals that any strike on Iran would have global economic impact. Oil prices fell after talks concluded, with Brent crude down 2.3% to $67.03 per barrel.

Gulf Arab nations warn conflict could spiral, as the region still reels from last June's 12-day war between Israel and Iran.