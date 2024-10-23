Nearly half of Africa's population faces worsening governance- Report

Governance has worsened in nearly half of Africa's countries over the past decade, according to a new report. The annual Ibrahim Index of African Governance reveals that security issues are undermining progress in many areas.

While 33 countries have seen improvements, the overall situation in 21 others has declined, affecting almost half of Africa’s population. Countries like Nigeria and Uganda have experienced a more significant drop in governance in the second half of the decade.

Mo Ibrahim, founder of the Ibrahim Foundation, highlighted a growing "arc of instability," pointing to the security and safety challenges as the main factors behind the decline. In an interview with Reuters, Ibrahim explained that poor governance, including corruption and marginalization, often fuels violence and conflict, as seen in recent coups in West Africa and the ongoing war in Sudan.

However, there are positive signs in some areas. The report shows improvements in infrastructure, such as mobile phone access and energy, as well as advances in women's equality. Health, education, and the business environment have also seen progress across the continent.

Despite these gains, public perceptions remain negative. Many people feel that economic opportunities and safety have worsened, even when governance indicators show improvements. Ibrahim warned that rising public dissatisfaction could lead to unrest, increased migration, and more conflicts.

The report suggests that these negative views might stem from higher expectations in countries that are making progress, as well as a focus on what is still not working. Nonetheless, Ibrahim stressed the importance of addressing public dissatisfaction to avoid further instability.