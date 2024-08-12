Kenya tops African medal count at the Paris Olympics 2024

Kenya tops the African medal count with 11 medals, which includes 4 gold. Algeria is in second place with 2 gold medals, and South Africa is third with 1 gold medal. Ethiopia completes the top four, also having 1 gold medal but with fewer silver medals.

The Paris Olympics have come to an end and for the fourth straight time, the United States has secured the top position with 40 gold medals.

China came in second, also achieving 40 golds but with fewer silver medals.

France, the host nation, placed fourth overall, yet it was the leading European and EU country with 16 gold medals.

At the Tokyo Olympics, African nations secured 37 medals.

This year, the twelve African countries qualified for the competition performed even better, finishing just one medal ahead: the African continent won a total of 38 medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Kenya leads the African medal tally with 11 medals, including 4 gold medals all gathered during the athletics events.

Kenya is known for its success in athletics, especially in middle and long-distance events.

This year, Kenyan athletes once again made their mark by winning bronze medals in both marathon events, thanks to Hellen Obiri and Benson Kipruto, despite the significant disappointment of Eliud Kipchoge's withdrawal.

In the men's and women's 5000m events, the Kenyans secured silver medals, with Ronald Kwemoi and Faith Kipyegon leading the way.

Kipyegon also claimed gold in the women's 1500m, while Béatrice Chebet took gold in both the 5000m and 10,000m events, and Emmanuel Wanyonyi emerged as the Olympic champion in the 800m.

Algeria follows in second place with 2 gold medals.

Kaylia Nemour's victory on the uneven bars made her the first African to win a gold medal at these Games, marking a significant achievement.

Following her success, Imane Khelif was crowned Olympic champion in boxing in the -66 kg category, despite facing controversy regarding her gender and a surge of transphobic harassment on social media.

South Africa takes third with 1 gold medal.

The rainbow nation has secured only one Olympic championship title, won by swimmer Tatjana Smith, who triumphed in the 100m breaststroke and earned a silver in the 200m breaststroke.

South Africa also claimed two silver medals: one in the men's 4x100m relay and another in women's javelin, courtesy of Jo-Ane van Dyk.

The most recent medal for South Africa was awarded to Alan Hatherly in the men's cross country event.

Ethiopia rounds out the top four, also with 1 gold medal but fewer silver medals.

Ethiopia ranks fourth in the African medal standings with a total of four medals.

Tamirat Tola secured the only gold medal for Ethiopia by winning the men's marathon in 2:06:26, breaking the world record set by Kenyan Samuel Kamau Wanjiru in 2008.

Additionally, Ethiopian athletes earned three silver medals: Berihu Aregawi in the men's 10,000m, Tsige Duguma in the women's 800m, and Tigst Assefa, who finished second in the women's marathon.

Other African Countries that won a gold medal include Egypt, Tunisia, Botswana, Uganda, and Morocco.

Egypt rounds out the top five with three medals.

Fencer Mohamed Elsayed secured the country's first medal by winning bronze against Hungarian Tibor Ferenc Andrasfi.

Ahmed Elgendy claimed gold in modern pentathlon, while Sara Ahmed excelled in weightlifting, earning a silver medal in the -81kg category.

Tunisia has made a notable mark in taekwondo with Firas Katoussi winning a gold medal in the -80kg category and Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi securing bronze in the -58kg category.

The most recent medal for Tunisia was earned by Fares Ferjani, who took home silver in individual fencing sabre event.

Uganda has only two medals, but they are significant. Joshua Cheptegei, a three-time world champion in the 10,000 meters, once again delivered and secured a medal in his favorite event.

The second medal for Uganda was won by Peruth Chemutai, who earned silver in the women's 3,000 meters steeplechase.

African nations excel in athletics, and Botswana has made its mark by winning two medals.

Letsile Tebogo claimed gold in the 200m, finishing ahead of Americans Kenny Bednarek and Noah Lyles, making him the first African to be crowned Olympic champion in this event.

This achievement has filled his country with pride, leading to a special day off in Botswana to celebrate the 21-year-old sprinter's Olympic title.

Letsile Tebogo also contributed to Botswana's achievement of a second medal, as the country secured silver in the men's 4 x 400 m relay.

Morocco leaves the Paris 2024 Games with just two medals. One is a gold in athletics won by Soufiane El Bakkali in the men's 3,000m steeplechase, and the other is a bronze in football.

The Atlas Lions, after losing to Spain in the semifinals, secured the bronze by defeating Egypt 6-0.

This marks the first Olympic medal in the history of the Moroccan national team.

The last three countries in this African ranking each secured only one medal, all of which were bronze.

Cape Verde's sole medal came from boxer David de Pina, who finished third in the -51 kg category.

Zambia can celebrate Muzala Samukonga, who took third place in the men's 400 meters, while Ivory Coast earned a bronze in Taekwondo thanks to Cheick Sallah Cissé in the +80 kg category.

The closing ceremony held at the Stade de France drew over 70,000 attendees and included 8,000 athletes.

It showcased performances by international artists such as Phoenix, AIR, Angèle, and Alaine Roche, who played on a suspended piano.

Additionally, Tom Cruise executed a stunning stunt by carrying the Olympic flag in a symbolic transfer to Los Angeles in 2028.