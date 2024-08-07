Kenya's Benson Kipruto to run marathon in honour of Kelvin Kiptum

Kenyan long-distance runner Benson Kipruto said he will run the Olympic marathon in Paris in honour of Kelvin Kiptum.

The 24-year-old world marathon record holder and his Rwandan coach died in a car accident in February.

Kiptum’s death came just months after he set a men’s world record of 2 hours and 35 seconds in the Chicago Marathon, and was looking ahead to the Paris Olympics.

He was one of the most exciting athletes to emerge in road running in years, having broken the record in what was only his third appearance in an elite marathon.

"I'm running and carrying the flag of Kenyans and particularly for Kelvin, who was set to be here also,” Kipruto said in Paris on Wednesday.

“I will be racing representing him as well, and that can be a factor for me to work extra hard making sure that I have all what it takes for Kenyans that miss Kelvin in action."

It is 33-year-old Kipruto’s first-ever Olympic marathon, but he is seen as one of the favourites for the event after setting the fastest time of the year in the Tokyo marathon last March.

He will face off against fellow Kenyan and two-time gold medallist Eliud Kipchoge who hopes to clinch a third consecutive win, and Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele.

But Kipruto saids he will focusing on winning the race, rather than on any particular athlete.

"I focus on the all people who are running the race, every athlete. This marathon is different, everyone is coming to test for his luck,” he said.

The race gets underway on Saturday 10 August at 08h00 Central Africa Time.