Protests in Kenya set to escalate, warns political analyst

Protests in Kenya are likely to intensify in the coming days, as public anger mounts over recent incidents of police brutality and unfulfilled demands for accountability, a leading political analyst has warned.

Professor Herman Manyora, a political commentator and lecturer at the University of Nairobi, told the Associated Press that protesters feel their grievances remain unaddressed — particularly the perceived leniency shown to senior police officers implicated in recent abuses.

“What the protesters and Kenyans in general want has not been done,” said Manyora. “For example, Deputy Inspector General Eliud Kipkoech Lagat has not resigned, neither has he been fired by the president. Instead, he has done something called ‘stepping aside,’ which is a very Kenyan thing.”

According to Manyora, such symbolic gestures do little to satisfy public demands for justice. “Had he perhaps resigned or had he been arrested, then you could perhaps think that could sort of lower the temperatures,” he added.

Tensions have flared in recent days following the death of blogger Albert Ojwang while in police custody. Ojwang was arrested on June 6 in western Kenya for allegedly posting false information about a senior police official. Authorities initially claimed he died from injuries sustained after hitting his head against a cell wall, but a post-mortem report disputed the police version of events, fueling further outrage.

On Wednesday, senior police officer Samson Talam, who was responsible for the cell where Ojwang died, appeared in court. Prosecutors are seeking to detain him for at least 15 more days to allow further investigation.

Ojwang's death sparked fresh demonstrations that escalated into violent confrontations with police in downtown Nairobi. Riot police clashed with protesters, many of them young, echoing scenes from last year’s protests over tax hikes.

Professor Manyora emphasized that police actions are aggravating an already volatile situation. “Police insensitivity and brutality will act as a catalyst to make these demonstrations worse,” he said. “We have seen the police use live ammunition. We have seen the police use excessive force on very young people, peaceful demonstrators.”

But perhaps most concerning, he noted, is the apparent collaboration between political actors and violent mobs. “Above all — and this is very frightening — we have seen political leadership engage goons. People out to help the government deal with the demonstrators.”

The timing of the current protests is also significant. Manyora pointed to the upcoming anniversary of the June 25, 2023 demonstrations, when thousands of young Kenyans, popularly known as Gen-Zs, stormed parliament. Several protesters were killed in the ensuing crackdown. With that date approaching, Manyora warned that tensions may boil over once again.

Kenya has long struggled with police reform, despite promises from President William Ruto to end extrajudicial killings and restore public trust in law enforcement. But critics say little has changed on the ground.

As public frustration grows and calls for accountability grow louder, the government faces renewed pressure to act decisively — or risk a fresh wave of unrest on the streets.