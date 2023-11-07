Welcome to Africanews

NYC Marathon: Ethiopia's Tola sets record; Kenyan Obiri wins women's race

Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia (C), 2nd second place finisher Kenyan Albert Korir (L) and 3rd place finisher Shura Kitata (R) on Nov. 5, 2023, in New York, USA.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Craig Ruttle/Copyright The AP 2023
By Rédaction Africanews

and Agencies

USA

Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia and Hellen Obiri of Kenya won the 52nd New York City Marathon.

On the men's side, 32-year-old Tola broke the 12-year-old record. He finished the 42.195 km race in 2 hours, 4 minutes and 58 seconds on Sunday (Nov. 05); eight seconds faster than previous record holder Geoffrey Mutai.

Albert Korir of Kenya, who won the 2021 edition, finished second almost 2 minutes after Tamirat Tola. Ethiopian Shura Kitata came third.

Hellen Obiri of Kenya, Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia and defending champion Sharon Lokedi were all running together exchanging the lead.

Obiri pulled away in the final 400 meters to finish the women's race in 2 hours 27 minutes and 23 seconds.

It's the second marathon win this year the 33-year-old.

Additional sources • Eurosport

