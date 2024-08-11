Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali returns to Rabat to a warm welcome

Morocco
Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali returned to Rabat after winning at the Paris 2024 Olympics 3000 meters steeplechase.
Upon his return to Morocco, El Bakkali received a grand welcome at Rabat-Salé Airport, where his fans and supporters gathered to greet him.
"Praise be to God, I have won the gold medal, which I would like to dedicate to the Moroccan people and His Majesty the King. I feel immense happiness, especially when I received a telegram from the King upon my arrival here. This made me extremely happy because it is the fourth telegram I have received from His Majesty, and this motivates me a lot," said El Bakkali.
El Bakkali was able to retain his gold medal at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics.
Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco defended his title in the men’s steeplechase with a .36-second win over American rival Kenneth Rooks.
