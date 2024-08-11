Welcome to Africanews

Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali returns to Rabat to a warm welcome

By Rédaction Africanews

Morocco

Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali returned to Rabat after winning at the Paris 2024 Olympics 3000 meters steeplechase.

Upon his return to Morocco, El Bakkali received a grand welcome at Rabat-Salé Airport, where his fans and supporters gathered to greet him.

"Praise be to God, I have won the gold medal, which I would like to dedicate to the Moroccan people and His Majesty the King. I feel immense happiness, especially when I received a telegram from the King upon my arrival here. This made me extremely happy because it is the fourth telegram I have received from His Majesty, and this motivates me a lot," said El Bakkali.

El Bakkali was able to retain his gold medal at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics.

Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco defended his title in the men’s steeplechase with a .36-second win over American rival Kenneth Rooks.

