Zimbabwean Kirsty coventry elected International Olympic body president

Kirsty Coventry has made history by being elected as the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), becoming the first woman and the first African to hold this prestigious position at the age of 41.

The Zimbabwean sports minister and two-time Olympic gold medalist in swimming achieved an impressive victory in the first round of voting, surpassing six other candidates in a contest that involved nearly 100 IOC members.

Coventry, shared her excitement and gratitude, stating, "I am truly honored to take on this role! I want to thank my fellow members for their trust and support."

She reminisced, "The young girl who started swimming in Zimbabwe all those years ago could never have envisioned this achievement."

Proudly, she noted, "Being the first female IOC President and the first from Africa fills me with pride. I hope this moment inspires many others. Today, we have shattered glass ceilings, and I am acutely aware of my responsibilities as a role model."

Coventry's win was particularly surprising as she outperformed notable figures such as Britain's Sebastian Coe, Spain's Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr., Frenchman David Lappartient, Jordan's Prince Feisal, Swedish-born Johan Eliasch, and Japan's Morinari Watanabe.

After the election, Thomas Bach, the IOC President, congratulated Kirsty Coventry on her election as the 10th IOC President.

He expressed his appreciation for the IOC Members' choice and looked forward to effective collaboration, particularly during the transition period.

Bach affirmed that the future of the Olympic Movement is bright and that the values they represent will guide them in the coming years.

Coventry will replace the ninth IOC President, Thomas Bach, whose 12-year term will officially end on Monday, June 23, 2025. The President is elected by IOC Members via a secret ballot for an eight-year term.

This election was regarded as one of the most unpredictable and competitive IOC presidential races in decades, with no clear favorite leading up to the vote.