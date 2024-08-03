South Africa's most decorated Olympian Tatjana Smith retires

South African swimmer Tatjana Smith said she has no regrets about retiring after having won one gold and one silver medal in Paris, and thus becoming the most decorated Olympian of her country.

Smith won gold in the 100-metre breastroke and silver in the 200-metre breastroke events in Paris.

Three years ago in Tokyo, she won medals in both races.

"I loved every single moment of it", Smith said on Friday at South Africa House in Paris. "But I think I'm really at peace. I gave 22 years for the sport."

"I'm excited to have new goals that don't involve swimming and to see where life takes me."

A household name in her home country, Smith is a serial medal winner in the World Championships. Her victory in Tokyo also made her the first South African woman to win swimming gold at the Olympics since Penny Heyns in 1996.