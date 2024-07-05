Welcome to Africanews

Tunisia Taekwondo team eyes medals at the Paris Olympics

Tunisian Taekwondo team training in Hammamet, Tunisia for the Paris Olympics  
By Dominic Wabwireh

with AP

Tunisia

The Tunisian taekwondo team is intensifying their training regimen in anticipation of the upcoming Paris Olympic Games this summer. The team boast several strong contenders for medals.

Hechmi Jendoubi, the assistant coach said, ''we are preparing for the Olympic Games which is the biggest sporting competition in the world. I hope we will win many medals..."

One of the individuals who have earned a spot in the Games is Mohammed Khalil Jendoubi, the silver medallist in the 58kg category from Tokyo, who currently holds the top ranking in the world.

''We have exceeded the world level. We are at the Olympic level... We don't feel that the other competitors are better or stronger than us. We have the same technical and physical conditions," aserted Firas Gatoussi, a Tunisia taekwondo player.

After completing their training in Saudi Arabia, the athletes came back to Tunisia and relocated to the city of Hammamet to commence their preparation for the African Games in Accra- Ghana, as well as for the Paris Olympics.

Chaima Toumi, an African champion, did not hide her pride by saying," it's for the first time that four champions are qualified for the Olympics. We are first in Arab and African countries. This is so important. Thanks God, our dreams came true and we honoured our country. We make tekewondo well known in Tunisia and we did the job. ''

Tunisia's success in qualifying four taekwondo players for Paris, a feat unmatched by any other Arab or African nation, has resulted in them receiving recognition from the International Taekwondo Federation.

