Countdown in Paris to the start of the Paralympic Games

With the Summer 2024 Olympics now concluded, the focus in France has shifted to the Paralympics which get underway on Wednesday.

The French capital, Paris, is preparing to welcome spectators and some 4,400 para athletes competing in 23 different disciplines.

Paris 2024 president, Tony Estanguet, said it aims to maintain the enthusiasm generated by the Olympics, while also shining a light on disability discrimination.

"We want to see how, at our level and with humility, we can contribute to changing this view of disability,” he said.

Place de la Concorde, an historic square in the city centre, has been a hive of construction activity since the Games closed on 11 August.

It will host the Paralympics opening ceremony next Wednesday, marking the first time the event will be held outside a stadium.

Estanguet said getting it ready on time has been a real challenge.

“The Place de la Concorde was set up as sports venues for the Olympic Games. So, we had to go from four sport venues to one stadium. So, transforming it in just two weeks was a challenge.”

Most Olympic venues will remain in use for the Paralympics.

The Palace of Versailles will host para equestrian events, the Grand Palais will welcome wheelchair fencing, and the venue beneath the Eiffel Tower will host blind football.

With just a few days to go, despite the quieter streets, security across the city remains tight.

Armed police officers patrol key areas, with the interior minister announcing that some 25,000 law enforcers will be deployed during the Games.

The Paralympics will take place from 28 August to 8 September.