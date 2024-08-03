Olympics: Uganda strikes 10,000m gold as Morocco, Egypt advance in football

New Olympic men's 10,000 metres champion Joshua Cheptegei hinted that he is about to retire from the track - minutes after winning gold at the Paris Olympics on Friday.

The Ugandan set a new Olympic record on his way from turning silver in Tokyo into gold in Paris.

The 27 year-old also won 5,000 metres gold in Tokyo and is the reigning world 10,000 metres champion.

Elsewhere, Morocco beat the United States 4-0 to advance to the semifinals of the Olympic football tournament.

Soufiane Rahimi, Ilias Akhomach, Achraf Hakimi and Mehdi Maouhoub scored the goals at Parc des Princes that ended U.S. hopes of a football medal at the Paris Games.

Morocco, who enjoyed fervent support in the French capital, will play Spain in the semi-finals in Marseille on Monday.

Fermin Lopez scored a goal in each half and Spain beat Japan 3-0 to reach the semi-finals of the men's soccer tournament at the Paris Olympics.

Abel Ruiz sealed the win late for Spain, the silver medallist three years ago in Toyko.

Goalkeeper Hamza Alaa saved a penalty by Marcelo Perez and Egypt defeated Paraguay 5-4 in a shootout to reach the semifinals of the men's soccer tournament at the Paris Olympics.

Ibrahim Adel converted the final penalty kick to seal the win for Egypt after the teams had drawn 1-1 in regulation and failed to score in extra time.

An early goal was enough for France to beat Argentina 1-0 and reach the men’s soccer semifinals at the Paris Olympics on Friday.