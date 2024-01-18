Welcome to Africanews

Morocco: Supporters in Casablanca celebrate AFCON opener win

By Hajar Toufik reporting from Casablanca and Lauriane Noelle Vofo Kana

Morocco

Moroccans in Casablanca gathered en masse in a fanzone Wednesday (Jan. 17) to support the Atlas Lions in their first match in 34th Africa cup of nations.

The team played Tanzania in its group F opener at the Laurent Pokou stadium in San Pedro, Cote d'Ivoire.

The epic Qatar World Cup campaign being still very much alive in the back of everybody's mind; expectations were high.

"I think Morocco will have a very good AFCON tournament," We but people are confident. They are expecting a very good tournament just as we did in the previous world cup. We're well aware, it's not the same when playing in Africa but we are confident, we keep the faith and we hope to win the trophy", a supporter said.

Each goal in the match against the Tafai stars was loudly celebrated here. The Atlas Lions eventually won 3-0.

After the October 8 deadly earthquake, the nation had come together to attend to the victims.

A happy occasion now unites Moroccans.

Old and young alike were full of praise for the squad.

"It was wonderful, we should have won 6 or 7-nil to truly be the first in Africa," a old fan says.

"I can say it without hesitation, they're the best team in the world," a little girl screams.

The Moroccans launched their tournament in the best possible way.

All eyes are now set on Sunday (Jan. 21) when the Atlas Lion will play the Leopards of the Democratic Republic of Congo at 3 PM UTC + 1.

