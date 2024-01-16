AFCON 2023: Burkina Faso stuns Mauritania in dying minutes to snatch win in group D opener

Ivory Coast
Burkina Faso overcame Mauritania in extra time to win 1-0. The Stallions owed their victory to a penalty from captain Bertrand Traore in the 96th minute.
Mauritania held the fort until the 90, but one moment in the penalty box turned their proudest moment into a stoppage time nightmare.
Bertrand Traore stepped up, converted the penalty, and gave the Stallions all 3 points to top Group D. Algeria and Angola settled for a one - one draw Monday evening.
