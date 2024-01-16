Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

AFCON 2023: Burkina Faso stuns Mauritania in dying minutes to snatch win in group D opener

AFCON 2023: Burkina Faso stuns Mauritania in dying minutes to snatch win in group D opener
Bertrand Traore avant la demi-finale de la CAN 202i entre le Burkina Faso et le Sénégal au stade Ahmadou Ahidjo à Yaoundé, Cameroun, mercredi 2 février 2022.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Sunday Alamba/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Ivory Coast

Burkina Faso overcame Mauritania in extra time to win 1-0. The Stallions owed their victory to a penalty from captain Bertrand Traore in the 96th minute.

Mauritania held the fort until the 90, but one moment in the penalty box turned their proudest moment into a stoppage time nightmare. 

Bertrand Traore stepped up, converted the penalty, and gave the Stallions all 3 points to top Group D. Algeria and Angola settled for a one - one draw Monday evening.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..