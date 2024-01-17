AFCON 2023: Mali beats South Africa 2-0, Namibia makes history

South Africa's Bafana Bafana lost their AFCON opener to Mali's eagles on Tuesday (Jan. 16).

The yellow and green fought well during the first half but will surely lament the missed penalty in the 19th minute.

After this scare, Mali resolutely marched towards victory during the second half.

The team scored a first goal in the 60th minute then six minutes later put a second goal in the net.

At the end of the fixture which was played at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo, Cote d'Ivoire, Mali took the lead of group E.

In the same group Namibia made history Tuesday. The Brave warrios caused one of the major upsets of the tournament so far, beating 2004 champions Tunisia, 1-0.

The southern African nation, which is taking part in the Africa Cup for just the fourth time, has finished bottom of its group in each of its previous appearances.

South Africa will play with Namibia on Sunday and Mali meets Tunisia on Saturday.