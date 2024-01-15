AFCON: Senegal starts title defense with 3-0 win over Gambia

Lamine Camara scored twice as defending champion Senegal started the Africa Cup of Nations with a comfortable 3-0 win over Gambia on Monday.

Camara’s second strike was arguably the goal of the tournament so far, a shot inside the right top corner from around 20 meters (yards) in the 86th after being set up by Iliman Ndiaye.

Sadio Mané, who is hoping to lead the country to a second straight title, got his team off to a good start in the fourth minute when he set up Pape Gueye for the opener.

Gambia had already endured an ordeal to reach the competition when the team's airplane experienced a sudden loss of oxygen, and its task was made even harder in first-half injury time when Ebou Adams was sent off for catching Camara at the back of his heel. It was the first red card of the tournament.

Camara scored his first goal early in the second half with a low strike inside the far post after making a run into the area.

“It's too early to speak about the trophy. It's important to take it game by game,” Mané said.

Wahany Johnson Sambou reports from Dakar