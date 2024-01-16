AFCON 2023: Cameroon held in check by Guinea

Placed in the same group as Senegal, Cameroon only took one point against Guinea, for its entry into the African Cup of Nations.

Guinea, which led the score thanks to Bayo 's opener, paid for Kamono's expulsion just before half-time.

Despite Franck Magri's quick equalizer in the second half in the 51st minute, the Cameroonians failed to take the lead against a team reduced to 10 men.

The lack of accuracy and success did not allow Zambo Anguissa 's teammates to win. Impossible to make the difference before the final whistle and seek a first success in this competition.

Carried by a talented Aguibou Camara and a volley of counterattacks, Guinea held on and could even have won.

The Indomitable Lions will play big on Friday against Senegal, winners earlier in the Gambia.