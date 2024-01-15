AFCON: Disappointed Black Stars fans react to Ghana's 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde

Ghana started its Cote d'Ivoire AFCON campaign on a wrong foot, Sunday (Jan.14).

The Black Stars were stunned 2-1 by Cape Verde during the opening match of group B.

Supporters in a bar in Accra couldn't hide their surprise and disappointment.

"I'm in shock like, really Cap Verde won? It's unimaginable," David said.

"I was quite disappointed. Looking at Ghana who is a football country, we expect more from the Ghanian team," another fan said.

Soon after the fixture kicked off at the Stade Félix-Houphouët-Boigny of Abidjan, the weaknesses of Ghana's defence began to show. Cape Verde's Jamiro Monteiro scored the team's first goal in the 17th minute.

By then, Ghanaians were still optimistic.

Supporters rejoiced in the fanzones when Alexander Djiku equalized in the 56th minutes. The night would however end on a defeat for the Black stars.

The Blue Sharks scored a dramatic stoppage time goal which took them to the top of Group B.

Cape Verde beat Ghana 2-1.

Black Stars fans hope their team will do better Thursday (Jan. 18) against Egypt, the runner-up of the previous AFCON edition. The Pharaohs were held to a 2-2 draw against Mozambique on Sunday (Jan. 14).