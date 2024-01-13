AFCON: Sadio Mane's Senegal hope to repeat history in Ivory Coast

The 2022 African Cup of Nations title remains a source of immense pride in Senegal.

As defending champions, the Teranga Lions arrive in Ivory Coast as title favourites. Their fans back home expect nothing but a repeat of the heroics in Cameroon in 2022.

But they reckon that winning back the title will not be a walk in the park. Nevertheless, they remain optimistic.

Senegal open their title defence against neighbors Gambia on Monday, January 15.

Wahany Johnson Sambou reports from Dakar