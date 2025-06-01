Alune Wade lights up Saint-Louis Jazz Festival

Alune Wade’s performance was one of the standout moments of the 2025 Saint-Louis Jazz Festival. The renowned Senegalese bassist once again captivated audiences at Baya Ndar Square, setting the Festival’s main stage alight with his energy and signature sound.

The multi-instrumentalist took listeners on a musical journey through the electrifying and enchanting rhythms of his sixth album, New African Orleans, released earlier this year.

“It’s a pleasure for me, even an honour, to have had the opportunity once again to participate—especially for this 33rd edition,” Wade said. “It's always a joy to feel so much love. That gives us even more strength to continue on this path we’ve been walking for over 20 years.”

The 33rd edition of the Saint-Louis Jazz Festival brought together more than 30 artists, guiding audiences through a colourful musical landscape. But beyond the performances, the festival is also seen as part of a broader effort to reframe the story of jazz—highlighting its African roots and the global transformations it has undergone.

“When we talk about jazz, it's so broad today that it’s sometimes hard to define it in its original sense,” said Baba Diop, a cultural journalist. “At the same time, you need great cultural knowledge to explore new territories and, from there, create fusion and offer a more accessible kind of jazz.”

A key aim of the festival is to move jazz beyond its reputation as an elitist genre. While many came out of a deep love for the music, others came to challenge long-held assumptions.

“It’s important that we get a real understanding of what the festival is about,” said Cherif Diop, a Saint-Louis resident. “In the arts and culture scene, we should explore the environment to get a concrete idea — not just assume jazz is music for the elite, that it's complicated, or not for Africans. We’re here to get the facts.”

With more than 15 concerts held this year, the Saint-Louis Jazz Festival has reaffirmed its place as one of Senegal’s most significant cultural events—drawing visitors from across the country and beyond.