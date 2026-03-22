Abuja Alternate Festival returns with creative rejuvenation

The city of Abuja, Nigeria witnessed a major cultural revival with the return of the Abuja Alternate Festival (AAF) 2026.

The much-anticipated music festival, organised by Bluetooth Entertainment, delivered a renewed celebration of alternative music, arts and creative industry development.

Highlights of the event included performances by international award-winning singer-songwriter Blessing Tangban, AFRIMA Award-nominated indie-alternate band The Isomers, Nigerian rock legend Bemsar, Nunu Eluma, Jarell Ebuka and other notable rising icons who delivered unforgettable performances that cemented the AAF as the ultimate platform for discovery.

Since its debut in 2021, the festival has carved a niche as a sanctuary for artists whose sounds defy conventional trends. The organisers say the festival is the blueprint for the next generation of independent creators, turning raw talents into sustainable, global brands.

“The festival is to create a home not just alternate art but the music eco system. The first edition was artist focus but this second edition is artist and brand focus, so we are trying to see how bands can tap into the eco system and not just music as a form of entertainment but also as a form of business," said MC Bluetooth, an artist and convener at the Abuja Alternate Festival.

“So when we celebrate the alternate from the capital, we are trying to spotlight the amazing crop of musicians within that genre of music in the city centre doing the job,” said Big Sheddy on D Beats, a seasoned on-air personality with Beat FM, Abuja.

According to some artistic legends, the show has become a staple in Abuja’s cultural calendar, offering a platform for discovery and artistic expression.

"Abuja music is more sensational, more like a playback," said artist Atela. "We have more connection with our fans. I would say Abuja holds a very big step, when it comes to revolution in music."

“If they support artists and give them capital but most importantly collaboration, when artists start collaborating with other and they are also receptive, thinks will work,” said Meemah Jackson, another artist.

Also speaking at the event, the CEO of DNT Autos, Odide Olwaseun. He noted the connection between musicians and luxury cars, adding that the car one drives says a lot about the personality of a person.

“You know the likes of other musical personality out there, you talk about the luxury cars they drive, so for every music person we are willing to give the opportunity to experience our luxury cars."

Since its inception, the show has attracted thousands of fans and earned recognition for its seamless logistics, premium sound quality and intimate yet energetic atmosphere.