Chinese community in Abuja hosts temple fair to mark Spring Festival

The Chinese community in Nigeria's capital city of Abuja staged a temple fair on Saturday along with Nigerian partners to celebrate the Spring Festival and 55 years of bilateral diplomatic relations.

The Spring Festival, which falls on Feb 17 this year, marks the start of the Chinese New Year, the most important holiday in China. This year ushers in the Year of the Horse, the seventh animal in the 12-year Chinese zodiac cycle.

Held at the China Cultural Center in Abuja, the temple fair featured a diverse range of activities, including cultural performances and picture exhibition, attracting over 1,500 attendees.

In addition to enjoying traditional Chinese Wushu performances, attendees also had the opportunity to immerse themselves in authentic Chinese cultural experiences such as tea art, calligraphy, and traditional Chinese medicine, as well as savor a variety of classic Chinese dishes.

Ahead of the cultural performances, the promotional video of the China Media Group (CMG) 2026 Spring Festival Gala was displayed, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Zhou Hongyou, charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, addressed the event.

Highlighting the historical significance of the occasion, Zhou said that after 55 years of close cooperation, China-Nigeria relations have gone beyond bilateral economic ties to become "a model of South-South cooperation."

Joseph Tegbe, director-general of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership, praised the tangible outcomes of China-Nigeria cooperation, particularly in infrastructure development.

He highlighted the one-billion-U.S.-dollar National Integrated Poultry Project, a flagship initiative inspired by Chinese agricultural models.

"We welcome Chinese businesses to Nigeria, encourage partnerships, prioritize capacity building, skills transfer, and shared growth. In return, Nigeria will continue to offer a welcoming environment rooted in hospitality, trust, and mutual respect. As we celebrate this New Year together, let us embrace the spirit of the horse," said Tegbe.

Other attendees also expressed admiration for China's rapid development and extended their heartfelt blessings.

"I wish the Chinese keep on progressing. There's a lot of fragmentation going in the multilateral space but China has emerged as a very resilient nation. I wish the country the best," said Chukwuka Ojukwuara, executive director with the Center for the Study of the Economies of Africa.