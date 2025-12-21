Abuja celebrates the sound of peace and unity with “Reggae”

As the rest of the world prepares for the end of the year festive period, Reggae fans and artists gathered in Abuja, Nigeria to celebrate Reggae festival 2025.

With its signature rhythm and beats, the genre has reached far beyond its Caribbean origins, becoming a global phenomenon that transcends cultural and geographic boundaries.

Reggae Artist, Christman, says Reggae music is used to preach love, peace, unity and humanity.

“The general perspective of Reggae is conscious music, anyone into Reggae music is seen as a prophet because Reggae is not something you pick and just run with it, it has to be in you, it is in born. So every Reggae musician is seen as a prophet. And every prophet comes with a message” he added.

“Everything about Reggae music takes me back to the time of Bob Marley and it gave me the platform to grow, I have always loved Reggae growing up and it actually impacted my music because I am a Rap artist”. Said Remy Salvany Artist.

Reggae music is deeply influenced by religious and cultural movements that emphasized African identity; however, African reggae artists are finding it harder to catch up with artists of other genres, in terms of sales and streaming numbers.

A UK based artist, Formidable said Reggae artists in other places outside Africa are doing well in the global stage compared to those in Nigeria “Most people in Reggae outside Nigeria, especially in the UK are basically underground artists, I know of Chucky in Portsmouth where I live, he is like the biggest there but when it comes to Nigeria, he is not really good as we sound” he said.

“All over the world, Reggae musicians want to come to Nigeria, I am from Nigeria and I have been to Jamaica and some part of South America and I see the way Reggae music is being celebrated around the world and yes they want to come to Nigeria because they believe Nigeria is the market for our kind of music” said Device, a Reggae Artist.

However, a Ghana Reggae artist, One Lord said most of them are doing very well within the continent. “Everyone doing Reggae music is doing well, everyone from different genres of music, we listen to Reggae, so Reggae artists are doing well, the sound speaks for itself, so everyone in Reggae is doing perfectly well.

Reggae is deeply influenced by Rastafarianism, a religious and cultural movement that emphasized African identity. In 2018, UNESCO designated Reggae music as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity.