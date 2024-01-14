AFCON 2023: Celebration in Abidjan as Ivorian elephants coast to victory in group A opener

Ivorian fans took the steets of Abidjan Saturday night to celebrate their team's first win in the AFCON 2023 opener against Guinea Bissau.

Africanews correspondent Yannich Djanhoun reports that the "Côte d'Ivoire's Elephants got off to a flying start at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium Abidjan with a 2-0 win against Guinea Bissau".

"The whole of Côte d'Ivoire is happy. It's a very good start. This AFCON promises a lot of joy, a lot of excitement. We're simply very happy here in Côte d'Ivoire" Djanhoun said.

The hosts now with three points will play Nigeria in their second Group A game on Thursday January 18.

Ivory Coast hasn't hosted the Africa Cup since 1984, when it started by beating Togo 3-0 in the opening match. It won the tournament in 1992 and 2015.