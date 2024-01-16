Welcome to Africanews

AFCON 2023: why did Onana not play?

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana during the match against South Korea at the World Cup stadium in Seoul, South Korea, 27 September 2022.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Lee Jin-man/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Ivory Coast

André Onana was not selected by Cameroon for their first match of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Manchester United goalkeeper was not selected by coach Rigobert Song for Monday's 1-1 draw with Guinea, despite the player rushing from England to arrive on time at the Charles Konan Banny stadium in Yamoussoukro.

"That makes sense. He arrived at 4 a.m. How do you want him to play?" Song said after the match. The coach added: “He is part of the group”.

Onana had played for United on Sunday, in a 2-2 draw against Tottenham in the Premier League, then flew to Abidjan in the Ivory Coast. From there, the player reported his difficulties in obtaining another flight to Yamoussoukro, which forced him to make the trip by road.

Such a trip would normally take two and a half hours, but heavy traffic in Abidjan and police-imposed traffic restrictions for CAN 2023 security measures mean most travel during the tournament is delayed.

Onana left the national team after being sent home from the 2022 World Cup following a dispute with Song, but returned after apparently regaining the coach's favor.

