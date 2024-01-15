AFCON 2023: Senegal off to a flying start, beat Gambia 3-0

Senegalese fans before the CAN 2023 Group C match against Gambia at the Charles Konan Banny stadium in Yamoussoukro, Côte d'Ivoire, on January 15, 2024. -
The African champions Senegal have got off to a flying start in their title defense in AFCON 2023 beating Gambia 3-0 in their opening Group C match.
Two goals from Lamine Camara in addition to that of the first from Pape Gueye in the fourth set the terranga lions on course for the dream of back of back wins not experienced since 2010 in the tournament.
