AFCON 2025: Cameroon, Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso start strong on matchday one

Matchday One of AFCON 2025 wrapped up last night in Morocco, with all 24 teams having now played their opening game. Four fixtures were on the schedule across Groups E and F, starting in Casablanca, the country’s economic and industrial capital, where Burkina Faso faced Equatorial Guinea.

Group E results

In the Group E opener, a goalless first half gave way to late drama. Equatorial Guinea took the lead before Burkina Faso struck twice in stoppage time through Georgie Minoungou and Edmond Tapsoba to seal a 2–1 comeback win.

Attention then shifted to Group E action at Prince Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat, Morocco’s capital on the Atlantic coast, where Algeria faced Sudan.

With more than 16,000 spectators in attendance, the vast majority passionate Algerian supporters, Riyad Mahrez scored twice as the Fennecs opened their campaign with a convincing 3–0 victory over Sudan.

Player reactions

“It was a good game, a good start for us and, Inshallah, we are going to win more games,” said Algeria left-back Jaouen Hadjam.

“It was a bit tough. Obviously, getting a red card at the start doesn’t help, and of course that was the only thing that Algeria had. It made the game really tough, but I think we got a bit unlucky with the chances that we had,” said Sudan attacking midfielder Aamir Abdallah.

Group F kicks off

Burkina Faso’s late win, combined with Algeria’s comfortable victory, has set up an intriguing clash between the two sides on Sunday at Prince Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat.

After the Group E fixtures, the Ivory Coast faced Mozambique.

Côte d’Ivoire struggled to break down a resilient Mozambican defence, but their patience paid off shortly after the restart when Amad Diallo scored the only goal to secure a narrow 1–0 victory.

The final game of Matchday One took place in Agadir, Morocco’s popular Atlantic resort city, where Cameroon met Gabon in Group F’s second fixture.

Cameroon struck early through Etta Eyong and then had to defend strongly as Gabon pushed for an equaliser. Despite several chances, the Panthers were unable to break through and Cameroon held on for a 1–0 win.

Those opening victories have made the already anticipated clash between the Elephants and the Indomitable Lions on Sunday in Marrakech even more enticing.